Sutton's prediction: 0-2

I think the feeling among Aston Villa fans is that the jury is out on Steven Gerrard at the moment.

It's as much to do with Villa's style of play as their results. That's becoming a problem, but he is hardly likely to change and be expansive against Chelsea, because they will be a nightmare to play against.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is scoring goals and Graham Potter is showing how adaptable he is as a manager.

Villa will be under pressure to win at home, and I can see the nerves getting the better of their players.

Broudie's prediction: 0-1

Stevie G needs something here, but it's going to be difficult. I think Villa fans are expecting his teams to play like he did when he was a player, but it has turned into a bit of grind. You have to remember, though, that Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez were both like that at Liverpool and he spent a long time playing under them.

