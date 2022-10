Crysencio Summerville to get his first Premier League start for Leeds United?🤔



Jesse Marsch spoke to us about how he'll adapt the side at Selhurst Park on Sunday, following Luis Sinisterra's suspension.



Full chat 👉 https://t.co/iW36cmDMIK#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/QstwCsJthw