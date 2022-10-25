Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

After three consecutive 1-0 wins, Arsenal’s lack of clinical edge eventually cost them the victory for just the second time this season at Southampton on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus has been majestic for the most part, but he’s struggled in the past couple of games.

A few weeks ago, I highlighted how he was the essential new cog in making the attack click and, unfortunately for Arsenal, it seems when he’s not at his magical best, the team struggles to be devastating enough to kill off games in their dominant spells, particularly away from home.

In similar away games against Bournemouth and Brentford this season, we saw Arsenal score a crucial second in the first half. Because of Jesus missed chances and a couple of questionable non-penalty calls, Arsenal were not able to double their lead at St Mary's, and nervousness spread throughout the team in the second half.

Ultimately, while this performance and result fell short of Arsenal’s heightened standards, the team must take confidence from performances so far this season, and results elsewhere at the weekend meant the Gunners kept their top-four rivals at a safe distance despite dropping two points.