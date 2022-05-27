'Time is up for Ralph' - your views on Southampton's season and Hasenhuttl

With another Premier League campaign done and dusted, we've been asking for your views on Southampton's season and how you feel about manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Here are some of your views:

Ian: Time is up for Ralph. We are steadily going backwards. Big Sam for me. Organisation together with tactical savvy will help this not-bad squad. A couple of promising young players and a mid-table place for sure.

Phil: Rather sadly I think Ralph has now had enough chances to prove himself and don't believe he is good enough to manage at this level. Enthusiasm is no substitute for getting a team organised and fighting to the end. Clearly team are missing a solid leader at the back, a creative midfielder and a regular goalscorer but we do have some good players.

Derek: I believe in Ralph. He has never backed away from a situation and I admire that. Saints lost more points from winning positions, so can't be too far away from 15 or more points. That would have been a total success. I hope he is part of the future, and the new owners are pragmatic and supportive.

Mark: Very worrying end to the season. Need to make significant changes in playing personnel in the summer to avoid relegation next season.

Mike: I think Ralph has had enough time to change the narrative and yet here we are with another dismal end to the season. Excuses like the team are tired just don’t cut it. Other teams around us finish much stronger and seem a lot fitter. These guys are supposed to be professional. Simply not good enough!