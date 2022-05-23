Liverpool 3-1 Wolves: Pick of the stats

Liverpool finished on 92 points, the second-highest total by a side that did not win the English title, behind only their own 97 in 2018-19.

The Reds gained 20 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

Pedro Neto scored Wolves’ third-earliest ever Premier League goal (02:11), behind only Jody Craddock’s strike v Bolton in December 2009 (02:05) and Matt Jarvis’ goal v Blackpool in February 2011 (01:56).