Your Norwich team of the season

Norwich City's return to the top flight was short-lived, but here's who made your team of the season.

Goalkeeper

Tim Krul made 29 Premier League appearances for the Canaries and duly takes his place between the sticks in your line-up.

Defenders

Max Aarons was your second most selected player overall and lines up at right-back, with Brandon Williams your preferred choice at left-back. Captain Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson are your standout picks at the heart of the defence.

Midfielders

In your favoured 4-3-3 formation, Billy Gilmour was actually your most selected player in two of the three midfield positions, and is joined by Kenny McLean and Milot Rashica.

Attackers

Teemu Pukki, who claimed more goals and assists than any other player, unsurprisingly leads the attack - and was indeed your most picked player overall. The Finn is flanked by Josh Sargent and Adam Idah in your favoured XI.