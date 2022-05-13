Guardiola on criticism, Laporte injury and Silva snub

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against West Ham United.

Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:

  • He responded to claims his players lacked personality against Real Madrid: "Former players like Berbatov, Evra, they weren’t there - and I didn’t see that kind of personality when we destroyed them at United."

  • Guardiola talked about Aymeric Laporte's injury: "Only on the day of the game will we be able to decide the availability of the players."

  • He discussed the quality of Sunday's opponents: "West Ham have had an extraordinary last few seasons. They are so strong in many departments, are a top side and it will be a difficult game."

  • On Bernardo Silva not being a Player of the Year nominee: "There are lot of players in every club who play well. I didn’t speak to Bernardo. Everyone would love it and think it was nice if he was one, but knowing him I think he’ll sleep well, not a problem."

