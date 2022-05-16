Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Arsenal endured a horrible night in Thursday's north London derby, but they cannot afford to dwell on what went wrong for them against Tottenham.

It's typical Arsenal, really, because they always seem to get themselves in a good position but whenever something goes against them, they just seem to collapse.

At times this season it has looked like they have become stronger mentally - but they haven't.

They are under pressure now, too.

If Spurs beat Burnley on Sunday, and I think they will, then Arsenal will have to win at St James' Park or fourth place will be out of their hands on the final day of the season.

We know Tottenham have a record of messing up too, but they play bottom side Norwich on the final day and Arsenal obviously do not want to be relying on the Canaries to do them a favour.

We all know how much Newcastle have improved in the past few months, and they have been very strong at St James' Park. Beating them there is a very big ask.

Paul's prediction: This is going to be close but I think we will see a response from Arsenal here. 1-2

