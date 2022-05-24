Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Rating: 8/10. Looking back, a Club World Cup (plus a European Super Cup) win, to become just the fifth European team in history to have won every single domestic and international club competition possible, reaching two domestic finals - unluckily losing on penalties on both occasions - and finishing at par in the league in third has to be considered a successful season. This goes doubly so with the late-season chaos at ownership level.

Best performance: Beating and outplaying Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu is right up there, but on a sheer performance level, thrashing Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in November was electrifying. As the team jubilantly walked off the field, little were we to know about the cruciate knee injury suffered by Ben Chilwell that night. The Blues could well have contended for the title had the classy left-back been fit all year.

Player of the season: This is probably the toughest call since Joe Cole won the award in 2008. Arguments could be made for Reece James and Antonio Rudiger, but for me Mason Mount just pips Thiago Silva. Chelsea's defence is very much a group effort, but their early season frugality at the back took a dip after December. Meanwhile, Mount was by far Chelsea's best attacking threat, notching double figures in both goals and assists. One dreads to think how the league campaign would have gone without him.

Player whose time is up: I'm going to skip the already departing Rudiger, Saul and Andreas Christensen and go for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Nobody in blue had a truly poor season, while Edouard Mendy has a stranglehold on the goalkeeping gloves. Kepa, if the finances work out, would depart with a lot of gratitude and has had many memorable moments during his time here.

Opposition player you'd love in your team: Sticking in the Premier League, I've long rated Tottenham's Son Heung-min. The South Korea forward would be a vast improvement on Timo Werner and taking one of Spurs' best players away from White Hart Lane would put the icing on the cake. Will never happen unfortunately!

Happy with your manager? Yes. As he admitted, a few bad performances on the pitch were ultimately his responsibility. Plus, allegedly, wanting to wear yellow in the FA Cup final for luck was perplexing to say the least. Give the man a new central midfielder and another world-class centre-back and the arrow will only point up for the German coach.

One learning to take into next season: Make sure that supporters are given a fair voice as per discussions already held between Todd Boehly, Chelsea Pitch Owners and the Chelsea Supporters' Trust, among others. This is a great chance to set a new gold standard in Premier League fan relations, improving our stake in the club and the game as a whole.

On the field, Mount is ready to take over the club captaincy should Cesar Azpilicueta leave. The Englishman is the heartbeat of this Chelsea team.

