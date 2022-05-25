BBC Radio Norfolk's Chris Goreham has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Teemu Pukki: More goals than any other Norwich player and more assists than any other Norwich player. His value to the team has been underlined once again this season. Jamie Vardy, Wilfried Zaha, Ivan Toney, Jarrod Bown and James Maddison are the only players from outside the 'big six' to have scored more Premier League goals than Pukki this season. Some achievement considering how much City have struggled.

Grant Hanley: The Canaries captain who has led by example this season. He produced some brave, battling performances - usually in a losing cause - alongside a range of different central defensive partners. He even scored the winning goal in Dean Smith’s first game in charge - a precious moment during the season which suggested brighter times ahead for the Canaries.

Brandon Williams: Norwich City’s recruitment last summer has been widely questioned. There is a general suspicion that loan signings don’t care as much as players who are under contract. Williams, though, was often praised by Smith for his heart-on-the-sleeve commitment to the Canary cause. His on-field hug with Christian Eriksen was a rare lighter moment during the season.

Sam Byram: There haven’t been many obvious contenders, so sometimes you need to look for a story that lifts your spirits. When Byram came on as a substitute against Aston Villa in December, it was his first appearance for 22 months. To put that into context, he was sidelined by injury for the entire time Covid-19 kept fans away from matches. The fact he even started 11 Premier League games is an achievement, given he almost had to retire. Smith has marked him out as a future Norwich City captain.

Who gets your vote? Choose here