Wolves - and Jimenez - find their rhythm again

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves’ performance on Sunday was timely in so many ways, individually and collectively. Overall, they quelled any fears that they might not be equipped to take the opportunities on offer this month, after the defeats by Norwich and Arsenal last week.

This was a consummate performance displaying all the qualities that Bruno Lage has recently asked his team to show - positive and confident, playing with emotion but always controlling it, they were fully deserving of victory.

That they should have done so without the single player perhaps most clearly associated with those attributes, Joao Moutinho, was all the more praiseworthy.

Redemption is too strong a word, but two players in particular hushed murmuring critics.

Leander Dendoncker has never quite received the adulation given to his midfield colleagues since arriving at Wolves, his best work is often done without the ball, and he offers much more than his team-mates in one crucial aspect – his strong attacking runs into the opposing penalty area. Neither of Wolves’ goals yesterday would have happened had Dendoncker not been there, chasing up to join the attack.

Yesterday’s other scorer is universally loved, but over recent weeks more than a few fans have begun to wonder aloud if Raul Jimenez would quite return to his pre-injury best, while couching those thoughts in the most respectful terms. At times he has looked frustrated, but on Sunday he was in full flow again, accepting his early chance with style, bounding around the field harrying defenders and linking his team-mates together.

Jimenez and Wolves found their rhythm again, and remain rivals to be reckoned with by the other clubs who aspire to European football next season.