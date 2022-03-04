Wolves v Crystal Palace: Team news

Wolves defender Nelson Semedo is expected to be ruled out until at least April after scans confirmed he has suffered a hamstring injury.

Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence could be recalled after being rested against West Ham.

This game comes too soon for Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward, who has yet to return to full training after a groin problem.

Palace have no fresh injury concerns before Saturday's match.

