Norwich City have Lukas Rupp available after fatigue and Max Aarons has overcome a minor injury, but Billy Gilmour is ineligible to face his parent club.

Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are both long-term absentees.

Reece James is a major fitness doubt for Chelsea.

The full-back, who recently returned from a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury, needs assessment on muscular problems in his other leg.

Who makes your Canaries team against Chelsea?

Pick your Blues starting XI to face Norwich