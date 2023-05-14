'Frustrated' Newell taking 'positives' for future from draw

Joe Newell was a bundle of "frustration" after Hibernian could only draw with Aberdeen on Saturday and failed to narrow the six-point gap with their third-top hosts.

Exasperation that chances, including a penalty, were missed to turn their dominance into goals - and at their run of four games unbeaten has come so late in the season.

"It's a tough one to take really," 30-year-old midfielder Newell said. "I thought we played really well. We came up with a game plan and played it to perfection really.

"It was just one of those days. Really proud of the lads and really happy we've come up and shown a good account of ourselves, especially at this stage of the season and in a crucial game, but obviously disappointed not to win.

"We have played a lot worse than that this season and won two or three nil."

Hibs remain a point behind fourth-placed Heart of Midlothian and, despite next facing the top two - Celtic and Rangers, Newell hopes his side can still be in with a shout of European qualification by the time they face their city rivals in the final game of the season.

"You just have to brush it aside," he said. "We've got three massive games coming up and you just have to take the positives from it.

"If we've left it a bit late, so be it. It stands us in good stead for next season. The whole club has improved and will improve again. Next year, we'll be right up there."