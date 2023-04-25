Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

No hallowed top six for us then. Does it take the gloss off another brilliant season? Maybe, and I know some fans are vocal in their disappointment and some are frustrated or angry.

Players have taken to social media to apologise too. I think that’s not needed and we should be proud of the players and club across this season.

Sure, the team didn’t manage to put in the type of performance that would have overcome a Dundee United galvanised under Jim Goodwin and fighting for their league lives, but we’re still punching above our weight by a long shot.

Some fans have perhaps heard this too many times and seem annoyed when the "punching above" or the "look where we were before" phrases come out.

The truth is economics count, we have a budget that’s probably lower than a couple of Championship sides, so every season in this league is a gift.

It showed up on my timeline the other day about another league defeat seven years ago that led to a play-off against Stranraer - the first-leg defeat was one of the worst Livingston games ever - and ultimately being consigned to League One.

Today we’re seventh in the top league. I for one do not mind constant reminders of this and how well we are doing.

It won’t last forever and we should focus our minds on enjoying it while we can.