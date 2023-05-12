Manager David Moyes said West Ham's Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar is far from over - despite taking a 2-1 lead into next week's second leg.

The Hammers came from behind against the Dutch side to move one step closer to lifting a first major trophy since 1980.

"We've got a narrow lead, but nothing more than that," said Moyes.

"The tie is very evenly balanced; there is very little in the game. If we were losing by a goal I wouldn't be saying we were out of the tie.

"I'm pleased we've got ourselves in front, which is a big thing. It was a difficult night. We've learned some lessons over the years, but it's difficult when you think you're not getting the rub of the green. But we're used to that at the minute.

"I hugely believe we've got a big resilience here - through the club, through the team - and we've needed it.

"We're just off a big win against Manchester United and just won 2-1 in a semi-final first leg - so that's OK. But we have a big job to do next week."

Moyes added: "There was a little period it was beginning to get a little out of hand but we've learned a bit from it.

"It's an emotional game, football, and the players were fighting for everything."

