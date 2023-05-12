'We've got a narrow lead - but nothing more than that'
Manager David Moyes said West Ham's Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar is far from over - despite taking a 2-1 lead into next week's second leg.
The Hammers came from behind against the Dutch side to move one step closer to lifting a first major trophy since 1980.
"We've got a narrow lead, but nothing more than that," said Moyes.
"The tie is very evenly balanced; there is very little in the game. If we were losing by a goal I wouldn't be saying we were out of the tie.
"I'm pleased we've got ourselves in front, which is a big thing. It was a difficult night. We've learned some lessons over the years, but it's difficult when you think you're not getting the rub of the green. But we're used to that at the minute.
"I hugely believe we've got a big resilience here - through the club, through the team - and we've needed it.
"We're just off a big win against Manchester United and just won 2-1 in a semi-final first leg - so that's OK. But we have a big job to do next week."
Moyes added: "There was a little period it was beginning to get a little out of hand but we've learned a bit from it.
"It's an emotional game, football, and the players were fighting for everything."
Did you know?
West Ham have gone on to win all four matches in European competition this season when conceding the opening goal.
Including qualifying, the Hammers have won 12 games in the Europa Conference League in 2022-23, compared with 10 victories in the Premier League.
Benrahma scored in consecutive appearances for the first time since December 2021, and the forward has converted all five of his penalties for West Ham this season.
Antonio has scored six goals in seven Europa Conference League appearances. The only player to score more in this season's competition is Fiorentina’s Arthur Cabral, though he has made 12 appearances.