Roy Hodgson has been talking to the media ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Luka Milivojevic is ruled out: “Unfortunately we’ve lost Milivojevic to an injury in training this week. His name gets added to the ones who have been injured for a while."

Hodgson is hopeful of having James McArthur and Jeffrey Schlupp back: “McArthur is actually back. We’ve got a doubt for Jeffrey Schlupp, who’s been nursing a slight knock during the course of this week, so we’ll make a late decision on him.”

On goalkeeper Sam Johnstone's good form: "He’s done exceptionally well since [Guaita got injured]. He also, when he came, had a period of sustained injury, so he had to wait a long time for that chance, but we’re very fortunate – we have two first-class goalkeepers."

'Looking forward' to meeting Gary O'Neil: “I have a lot of respect for him. I don’t know him well. I remember him well as a player. I shall be pleased to meet him for the first time on Saturday.”

Hodgson expects Bournemouth to threaten: "We’re expecting a very tough game because they’re a team who play on the front foot and like to take the game to the opponent and likes to have good possession of the ball, and they have the skilful players to pull that off."

