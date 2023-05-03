Nottingham Forest v Southampton: Pick of the stats
Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture against Southampton 1-0 in January – only twice have they done the double over Saints as a top-flight side (1969-70 and 1995-96).
Southampton won 3-0 on their last league visit to Forest in the Championship in January 2012. This is their first Premier League game at the City Ground since a 1-1 draw in December 1998.
Forest's only Premier League away win so far this season has come against Southampton – they've only done the double over a team in one of their past three top-flight campaigns (Spurs in 1996-97).