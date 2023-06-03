Celtic 3-1 Inverness CT: Who impressed?

Image caption,

Matt O'Riley. The Celtic midfielder pulled the strings and, despite Inverness' early defence holding firm, it was his movement and pass that eventually orchestrated the breakthrough. Expect another big season for him next year.

An honourable mention to skipper Callum McGregor. Spend a game just watching him, you won't be disappointed.

Jota, too, was exceptional. He tried to make things happen, assisted the second and got the third.