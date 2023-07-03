'Big milestone' for nine Motherwell academy graduates

Nine Motherwell academy graduates have hit a "big milestone" by signing professional contracts with the club.

Striker Zack Tomany and defenders Ross Nelson, Scott Williamson, Derin Marshall and Zack Flatman have all made the step up, as have midfield quartet Campbell Forrest, Mikey Booth, Devon Johnston and Olly Whyte.

Academy director, and former Motherwell forward, David Clarkson has "full belief" that each player can make the jump successfully.

"We've seen the pathway that exists at Motherwell for young players coming through," Clarkson says.

"That has to be the aim for these players. Coming in on a full-time basis also allows us to work closer with them.

"It’s an exciting batch of players who have lots of potential."