What does the summer hold?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

The Premier League season is over with the now familiar sight of Manchester City being crowned champions.

It was their fifth triumph in six seasons and those hoping to turn the title tide may not find it any easier next time around.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted they will be contenders for honours again next season after a campaign of under-achievement in which they failed to even hit what should be their minimum target, namely a place in the Champions League.

Klopp will work quickly to revitalise a jaded midfield, with lots of noise linking Liverpool with Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, who will leave this summer.

Mason Mount is another target but Chelsea’s out-of-favour England midfield man is suddenly a hot property as he is also linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Manchester United’s hopes of improving on a good first season for manager Erik ten Hag rest largely on the acquisition of a proven striker while Arsenal will try to better their second place, a quest will certainly be boosted if they can land the prize West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

Expect Newcastle United to go big in the markets as they prepare for a return to the Champions league but title rivals to City may be too much of a stretch.

And what about Chelsea under new manager Mauricio Pochettino? There is talent at Stamford Bridge but he must trim a bloated squad and find a goalscorer.

This will be a busy summer but it will take some spectacular work from their rivals to stop Manchester City starting next season as firm favourites for another title.