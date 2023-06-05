County hero Laidlaw hails goalkeeping coach

Ross County penalty hero Ross Laidlaw heaped praise on goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson in the aftermath of Sunday's dramatic play-off win over Partick Thistle.

Laidlaw, who saved two spot kicks in the shootout, said Thomson "did a lot of hard work" in the build-up to the second leg.

"People had us written off," the keeper added. "We were 3-0 down in the tie, but it just shows the character of this dressing room. We've done it so many times this season.

"We've always got belief we can stay in the game, especially at home. We're over the moon. It's been such an emotional day."