The Glazer family "genuinely don't care" about Manchester United and could drag out the sale of the club "so they can really hit the jackpot", according to ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden.

It was reported on Thursday that United were negotiating exclusivity with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, but sources have told BBC Sport exclusivity had not been granted and talks are continuing with interested parties.

Discussing the Glazers on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Ogden said: "They don’t care. You could even argue that after 18 years of being hated by the fans they might even be vindictive about this and drag it out as long as possible because they genuinely don’t care. All they care about right now is that the club continues to make money for them.

"I was in Istanbul last week when Manchester City won the Treble. One thing you can say about them is that from top to bottom - players, coach, administrators, owner - they are the best. They want to win and are clear winners. They are determined people and get up every day wanting to win.

"You’re around United and you see people wake up every day thinking 'how is the share price?' and 'how can we generate more out of this club than we have already?'

"People might disagree with that, but if you look at the state of Old Trafford it has gone way beyond what it should be as a top football stadium. The players they have signed in recent years tells you they are not bothered about being the best. That’s why they haven’t sold it yet.

"They are probably thinking two or three years down the line there will be some refined Super League proposal or Saudi Arabia might come in with a big idea - and they will hold on to it until then so they can really hit the jackpot."

