After Monday's announcement of chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles, and non-executive director Graeme Sharp leaving their roles on Everton's board, we asked you for your views on the changes.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Steve: The main issue will not go away by getting rid of the board. Everton are in a very deep financial hole. The club needs to be sold as soon as possible and then determine a proper financial strategy to get back on track to be the big club we all think we should be.

Shaun: Could hardly be worse, right? Seven managers in as many years, nearly relegated two seasons in a row, financially self-destructive... forget the new stadium. We'd gladly see the team play at Goodison for another 50 years if it meant getting this mess cleaned up.

Richard: Sacking Ingles, Barrett-Baxendale and Sharpe isn't facing the real problems, it seems Kenwright and Moshiri are throwing everyone under the bus to save themselves. I think they both have the club's interest at heart but both are deluded and need a lot of help from more informed sources.

Trev: I can't help but think that a full takeover would be the way to go before everything ends up at the bottom of Bramley Moore dock.