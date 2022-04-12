Real Madrid v Chelsea - confirmed team news
Four changes for Chelsea from the side that started the first leg at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday.
Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all start.
Andreas Christensen, Jorginho and Christian Pulisic drop to the bench.
Defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who started the first leg before missing the 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus, is also on the bench.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Werner.
Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Pulisic, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Vale.
The bad news for Chelsea is that Karim Benzema - Real Madrid's hat-trick hero six days ago - starts.
There is one defensive change from the side that lined up at Stamford Bridge - Nacho starts in place of Eder Militao who is not involved.
Gareth Bale once again starts on the bench.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.
Substitutes: Asensio, Marcelo, Lunin, Jovic, Lucas, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga, Fuidias, Marin.