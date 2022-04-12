Real Madrid v Chelsea - confirmed team news

Four changes for Chelsea from the side that started the first leg at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday.

Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all start.

Andreas Christensen, Jorginho and Christian Pulisic drop to the bench.

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who started the first leg before missing the 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus, is also on the bench.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Pulisic, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Vale.