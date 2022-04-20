Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace: Howe reaction

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was an excellent first-half performance. The second half was more difficult - Crystal Palace came right back at us.

"We had a blip against Tottenham but after that we’ve come back into some good defensive form [at home to Wolves, Leicester and Crystal Palace].

"All we can do is try to win the next game in front of us. We’ve shown a very good level of attitude and we want to keep that going until the end of the season."