The simple reality is that a 'big six' into the top four just won't go.

As it stands, Tottenham and Manchester United are the two members of England's top sextet set to miss out on that all-important Champions League football.

However, with fourth-placed Arsenal not playing until Monday, when they visit Crystal Palace, United and Spurs have the chance to apply some pressure.

Antonio Conte's side can even replace their north-London rivals in the top four, for a day at least, if they beat Newcastle by two or more goals on Sunday.

Before then, though, Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils host Leicester in Saturday's evening game, with victory pretty much essential if they are to get themselves back into the Champions League following their disappointing last-16 exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid last month.

Should both United and Spurs slip up, West Ham may well be there to capitalise when they host Everton on Sunday.

What other issues need solving as the Premier League returns?