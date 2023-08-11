Manchester City are still the team to beat and I don't see that changing over the next 10 months. Even by their own high standards, City had incredible success last time out to win the Treble, and become champions of Europe for the first time.

How do they follow that? Well, part of Pep Guardiola's job is to keep his players hungry for more and he has done it brilliantly so far - they have won the Premier League in five of the past six seasons, with the team continually evolving during that time.

It doesn't ever seem to make any difference when they lose key men, so I am not expecting them to slow down now Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez have left.

Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are both very good signings and I wouldn't be surprised if they brought in another attack-minded player in the next few weeks as well.

They are going to be just as solid at the back and they definitely won't struggle for goals - Erling Haaland will make sure of that. Haaland absolutely smashed his first season in the Premier League and his challenge now is to repeat his incredible numbers.

He hit 52 goals in 54 goals in all competitions in 2022-23 and, playing for City, he will have the chances to score as many, or even more. I have no doubt he will bang them in again, it is just a question of how many he will get.

Haaland only turned 23 a few weeks ago and at that age, as a striker, you are still learning and developing parts of your game - I certainly was.

You can see he loves scoring goals - it's what he lives for - so it is a scary thought for defences that he is going to get even better, especially playing under a manager like Guardiola.

