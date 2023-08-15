Servette 1-1 Rangers (agg 2-3): Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers looked bang in trouble at half-time, but the nature of their response will hearten Michael Beale as his reshaped side tries to find its feet.

They denied Servette space down the flanks after the break and controlled midfield, where Jose Cifuentes looks an impressive addition and Nicolas Raskin continues to thrive.

Further forward Rangers look disjointed, though, and Danilo in particular cut a forlorn figure. The Brazilian, who arrived from PSV for a hefty fee this summer, struggled to link play and his glaring miss was followed by Dessers failing to add a killer touch.

Rangers are unlikely to get away with such profligacy against PSV as they look to defeat the Dutch for the second season running to reach the group stage.