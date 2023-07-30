West Ham forward Divin Mubama is relishing his opportunity to feature in the first team during pre-season and says his "goal" is to get onto the pitch more often in 2023-24.

The 18-year-old was part of the team to win the FA Youth Cup last season - finishing top-scorer in the tournament - and he also made three Premier League appearances.

After playing half the Saturday's friendly fixture against Rennes - a 3-1 friendly defeat - Mubama said: "It's good for me. Good learning. I want to play against the best teams. That is how you will learn and develop. As long as I keep doing what I am doing hopefylly I will get many opportunities.

"The main goal is playing, get as many games as I can, keep impressing the gaffer when I can. The only thing I can do now is impress in training. These games like this matter for me as I get an oportunity and run out. As long as I keep doing what I am doing, hopefully I get opportunities."

Asked what David Moyes is calling on him to do in matches he replied: "Keep hold of the ball, get the ball higher up the pitch, work hard, do the dirty stuff. That's stuff I have in my game already."

Get West Ham news and analysis direct to your phone