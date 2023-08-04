Beale on his Rangers revamp, Sakala future & board backing
- Published
Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers start the new Premiership season at Kilmarnock on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the Ibrox boss:
Beale has "re-energised" the squad with nine summer signings and feels Rangers are now equipped for the coming years.
More new arrivals could be added and there will be further departures as Beale plans to "tighten" the squad.
Fashion Sakala looks set to exit - the striker is in talks with a Saudi club and isn't in Rangers' squad for the weekend.
Beale is "extremely satisfied" with the financial backing from the board.
He adds: "We have lowered the average age and we know need to let this team show their ambition, but we need to show it on the pitch now."
On competition for places, he says: "Whoever earns it will get to play. We will need everyone in the squad as we have a lot of matches in the schedule up to the international break."
Connor Goldson is in the squad after injury and new signing Jose Cifuentes has trained and is available, but Ridvan Yilmaz and Ben Davies are out.