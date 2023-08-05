Fish glad to be back & relishing the pressure at Hibs

Will Fish says the demands and pressures of the Scottish Premiership improved him as a player last season and made him determined to return to Hibs.

The 20-year-old defender played 21 times for Lee Johnson's side last term and is back for a second loan spell from Manchester United.

“I think people don’t realise there’s a lot of good players and big strikers in this league,” said Fish, who is set to feature in Hibs' Premiership opener against St Mirren on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of pressure on Hibs - your fans, team-mates and staff demand a lot from you but that was good for me.

“Just dealing with the environment and the pressures of playing up here have been a massive development for me and my career.

“I’m very grateful for the manager and the staff for trusting me. I felt that from the lads in the changing room as well, it’s massive for me and just that extra confidence boost that you need."