France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, has told Chelsea he would be open to joining them from Paris St-Germain on a one-year deal on the condition he can move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea face competition to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, with an as yet unidentified club surpassing the Blues' £80m bid for the 21-year-old Ecuador international. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The Blues are set to respond by making an improved offer for Caicedo, who is valued at close to £100m by Albion. (Sky Sports), external

