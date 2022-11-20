F﻿ormer Rangers forward Kenny Miller expects Giovanni van Bronckhorst to continue as Ibrox manager, despite the pressure the Dutchman has come under.

L﻿ast week's draw with St Mirren allowed Celtic to pull nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

R﻿angers' next league game is against Hibernian on 15 December.

"Someone's always got to be second," Miller told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "The reality is Rangers are not playing fantastic football, that's why there's a pressure there.

"A week since the latest drop points. There's not been any decision been made. You've got to assume that Giovanni will be the man when the players report back next Monday morning."

A﻿nd Miller echoed former Rangers manager Graeme Souness' sentiments that the players need to take more responsibility.

"They need to stand up and perform better," said Miller. "Those players are a better group than what they're showing at the moment.

"The next little block of games leading into the Old Firm game are absolutely crucial. If you fall any further behind going into that game then I think a lot of people will just write the season off."

