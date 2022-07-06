Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's fifth summer signing Tyler Adams announced himself as "an energetic player" and "a competitor" after signing a five-year deal at Elland Road.

"When I go out on the field I just lock in completely. My attributes have a lot to offer for the team," the 23-year-old said.

So what more can supporters expect from what is understood to be a £20m deal for the USA international?

"Defensively a guy that breaks up plays and gets the ball in transition moments and finds attacking players in good positions so that they can be creative and do their thing," Adams told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Then offensively being good in possession, being clean with the ball and always giving options for other players by being a solution."

With the iconic Kalvin Phillips having departed for Manchester City this week parallels are being drawn between Adams and the England midfielder.

"I think we're very similar in a lot of ways but also very different," Adams added. "I don't look at a player and think I need to replace him or be exactly like him. I have my own style of play.

"It feels good that the club worthies me and puts me in a position after he leaves that I can do the job.

"I have the confidence in my own ability that I will step in and do a good job whether I'm the replacement for Kalvin Phillips or the replacement for other players. I know they bought me for a reason and I'm going to do that job."

Adams is not due to feature in Thursday night's friendly against Blackpool in York but will be in the travelling party for next week's trip to Australia for a three-match tour.

Let us know how you feel about Leeds' latest signing