After the opening day visit to London Stadium, Manchester City's next key fixture is against neighbours Manchester United at home on 1 October.

Two weeks later, they have their first showdown with title rivals Liverpool at Anfield on 15 October.

The return with United at Old Trafford is set for 14 January 2023, while it will be the first weekend of April once again for an Etihad Stadium encounter with Liverpool.

Over Christmas, City travel across the Pennines to play Leeds on Boxing Day and then host Everton on New Year's Eve, before travelling to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on 2 January.

Pep Guardiola's side will close out the season on 28 May 2023 with a trip to Brentford.