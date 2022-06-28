After Joe Rothwell signed for Bournemouth, we asked for your views on the Cherries' transfer business so far - and what they still need to do to be competitive in the Premier League.

Here is a sample of your thoughts:

Martin: Despite their home being a rented, small, ageing stadium with a temporary stand, at the heart of the club is a loyal fanbase with an impressive backroom team and owner. They are odds-on favourites for the drop but with a highly competitive manager and a hard working team, they will spring some surprises.

Anon: It’s a bit worrying we have only signed players out contract, all be it with experience.

Ray: We need a centre half (Phillips again), a left-back to challenge Jordan Zemura and a striker would be a bonus so we can play 5-4-1 to keep us in games early doors.

Anon: I think Bournemouth need several more because the club often suffers from injuries. What about local young academy talent to gain experience and perhaps revenue by going on loan to other clubs?