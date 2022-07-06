What would Rangers lose in Aribo?

BBC Scotland's Nick McPheat

Adaptability. Availability. Goal contributions.

Joe Aribo played 5,571 minutes over a staggering 70 games for club and country last term - more than any other player in world football.

His versatility has been key in regularly switching between the midfield three and front trio, but at the end of last term the Nigerian was tasked with leading the attack after injuries to Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe.

Deployed as a central striker, Aribo helped Rangers achieve the unthinkable of reaching the Europa League final, which ended in a heart-wrenching penalty shootout defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Nigerian netted the opening goal in the Seville showpiece, his 26th - and potentially final - strike for the club.

Over his three years in Glasgow, Aribo has contributed to 51 goals in 148 games, with 19 of those coming last term in the shape of nine goals and 10 assists.

No other Rangers midfielder has scored more in any of the three seasons Aribo has been at the club, a void Giovanni van Bronckhorst must fill if the widely-reported sale to Southampton goes through.