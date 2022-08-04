'It means the world to me' - Chukwuemeka
Carney Chukwuemeka said hearing the words that he plays for Chelsea meant "the world to him."
The 18-year-old has completed his £20m move from Aston Villa.
"Everyone dreams to play for a big club and the club they supported so to put the badge on today is an amazing feeling," he told the club website. , external
