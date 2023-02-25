Kilmarnock 1-1 Motherwell: What the manager said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes rued his side's missed chances in the Ayrshire club's draw with relegation rivals Motherwell.

"I'm disappointed for the players and so many people at the club," he told BBC Sportsound. "It was a strong performance. There was a lot of anxiety in the game and I thought the boys dealt with it well.

"We were very good in the first half. We had opportunities to get the second, which would've killed the game. We looked for more of the same in the second half.

"We gave them a helping hand by giving away too many free-kicks. There's players in every team who have the quality of [Callum] Slattery. It's a brilliant finish. He's come up with a moment."