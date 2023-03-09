Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Old Trafford will be the centre of attention on and off the pitch for Manchester United over the next few days.

While Erik ten Hag’s side attempt to put the shock of Sunday’s record 7-0 hammering at Liverpool behind them by beating Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday and Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, key discussions about the club’s ownership will also take place.

Senior club staff will give presentations to representatives of all those who could take a significant stake in the club, including INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. The two are regarded as the leading candidates to buy the club should the Glazer family eventually decide to relinquish control.

It is expected part of this will revolve around how United could generate more income than is presently the case.

It is understood Ratcliffe’s camp will visit at the end of next week. It is yet to be confirmed whether Ratcliffe himself will attend, although it has not yet been ruled out. Sheikh Jassim’s delegation will also receive their presentation next week.

It is not known whether other, unnamed, parties want to buy the whole club but other organisations have expressed an interest in taking a stake and others, including the Elliott Group, have expressed a willingness to help with funding, either for external bidders or if the Glazer family decide to keep hold of United.

Once the presentations have taken place, the Raine Group, who are handling the sale, are likely to ask for revised bids, which to this point have only been regarded as indicative.

It is understood the club’s data room, which would give up-to-date information around player contracts and sponsorship deals, is still to be fully opened.

Whilst there is a belief it has taken longer than expected to reach this point given the soft deadline for bids was almost three weeks ago, it is possible the whole process could now speed up.

It has been thought there is still uncertainty around the Glazer family’s intentions. There is a view that United's co-chairmen, Joel and Avram, would prefer to keep some part of the club but that their four siblings and fellow directors do not wish to do so.