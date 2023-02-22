Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Liverpool’s brutal thrashing at the hands of Champions League holders Real Madrid carried all the hallmarks of the end of an era.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool made unwanted history as they conceded five goals at Anfield in Europe for the first time and it will take something miraculous to turn around a 5-2 deficit at the Bernabeu in the second leg of this last-16 tie.

The manner in which the hosts were ruthlessly picked apart after Real clawed back the early 2-0 deficit made painful viewing for Klopp and an Anfield gallery that started in thunderous, noisy form ended close to silence.

Liverpool’s midfield and defence have been serious flaws all season, and everything was exposed here by Real - a chastening sight made even more stark by the fact May’s meeting in the final was such a tight affair that could have gone either way.

Since then, Liverpool have gone into a steep decline. The trademark intensity of Klopp’s team has disappeared.

Fabinho - who was outpaced by 37-year-old Luka Modric for Real’s fifth goal - and Jordan Henderson are shadows of their former selves. They same applied to Virgil van Dijk on Tuesday, although Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez also both had very uncomfortable nights as Real simply destroyed Liverpool in the second half.

The Reds are light years away from the team that chased the quadruple last season and a miracle at the Bernabeu is surely beyond them.

Klopp will have known this team required renewal even before Tuesday’s embarrassment. The manner in which they were humbled by Real will have simply crystallised those beliefs.