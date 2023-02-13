We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Southampton and Wolves

Here are some of your comments:

Tom: I think Lopetegui is a far superior 'in-game' manager and tactician than Nuno ever was. He makes it look like Bruno was playing Subbuteo! First team to be bottom at Christmas to qualify for Europe? It's on.

John: I was at the game and thought we were unlucky to have Lemina sent off. The second half was fantastic and we showed great fighting spirit. We showed that the players are up for the fight and hopefully we can press on and avoid a dogfight at the end of the season.

Dave: That sort of game is why you go to football. All the ups and downs of supporting Wolves in one game! Great moment for young Gomes to bag the winner to send us wild. Everyone worked so hard after the sending off with some great performances, but quite possibly Lopetegui was man of the match! Will hopefully add even more confidence to that from defeating Liverpool.

Stefan: I was at the game and witnessed Southampton take us apart in the first half. They should have wrapped it up soon after the restart but, out of nowhere, they lost heart and Wolves, inspired by Neves, took control. Traore and Costa intimidated them and they ran out of steam.