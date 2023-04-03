Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The leading contenders to buy Manchester United will not be put off from owning the club, even if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Newcastle dropped Erik ten Hag’s team down to fourth in the Premier League.

They have not scored and have only picked up a single point from their past three league games and will be fifth if Tottenham avoid defeat at Everton on Monday.

United do have two opportunities to qualify as they are still in the Europa League, although competition experts Sevilla are their quarter-final opponents later this month and in-form Juventus are also in the same half of the draw.

They would lose 30% of payments from some of their significant sponsorship deals if they miss out on Europe’s elite competition for a second successive season.

However, despite the loss of finance and prestige, neither Sheikh Jassim nor the Ineos group, the two public bidders for United, would back away from a deal if United miss out again.

BBC Sport has been told both view the potential purchase of the Old Trafford club as a long-term venture and would not be swayed by a short-term dip.