Fulham head coach Marco Silva believes Fulham's difficult run of results is just something that "can happen at this level".

Speaking in his pre-match news conference before facing relegation-battlers Everton on Saturday, the Portuguese said: "Of course it has not been a good run for us. Clearly this is not something that we've had so far this season or even last season, it is different conditions, different competition.

"It's something we're talking about, something we are analysing and working hard to get on the right track again.

"In my opinion, it just shows that a few things that were clear three, four, five months ago, even last month, that we have been doing so far this season is exceptional and there are a lot of things to keep working, keep improving that is clear.

"These types of runs can happen at this level."

The Cottagers have gone five games without picking up a point in the league and have fallen off the pace of the European places they were competing for.

When asked whether their edge had gone because they know they are safe, Silva responded: "No, not at all. I can understand that some people think in this way. But I know the club, I know our players, the way they react, I know their characters, their personality, this is not the reason at all.

"I am the first one if I feel something like this, I am the first one to stop straight away some of these things," added Silva.

"It is part of football, sometimes when you do right things, confidence is at the top. In some moments when you do not, some players react in different ways, they are not so confident.

"You have to get this maturity, that consistency to always be at best level even if you don't get one or two good results in a row. Some moments we're not getting the right results."