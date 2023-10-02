Are Spurs title contenders under Postecoglou?
Tottenham Hotspur have started the season well under new manager Ange Postecoglou, picking up 17 points from seven games, all while maintaining an unbeaten record. Their most recent result was a controversial 2-1 win against nine-man Liverpool.
Anon asked: Gary Neville reckons Spurs aren’t title contenders but, given their fast start under Postecoglou, do you think they could be?
McNulty answered: I have watched Spurs quite a bit already and I really think things are on the up under Ange Postecoglou. There is also a great atmosphere in the stadium as the fears about what might happen post-Harry Kane are eased by good results.
They are playing with positivity and intensity - in total contrast to what we saw under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. The players have really bought into what Postecoglou demands.
Are they title challengers? Sorry, but I don’t think so.
Are they top four contenders and could they end that trophy drought stretching back to 2008? On what I've seen so far, then they have a chance.