Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes tells Amazon Prime: "Arsenal played really well. We were a little bit fortunate to be 1-0 up at half-time. We defended well and in the end the goals we conceded were incredibly disappointing from our point of view but I don’t think you can fault that Arsenal played well.

"I think we have played well in a lot of games, even tonight there were periods and we could have maybe made it 2-0 at one point. So we’ve got to keep believing. But I was more disappointed tonight in the way we conceded the third goal.

"I have been looking upwards, we have good players and ones who can compete right at the top. We need to start turning it into points and there have been others game where we should have taken more from them. Tonight I didn't like the way we defended in the second half."