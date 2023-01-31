M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

After days of talks, rejections and offers to manage the U21s for millions of pounds, Everton have finally unveiled Sean Dyche as the man tasked with keeping the club up. Every managerial appointment made to help stave off relegation is always a gamble. There are no assurances, regardless of a managers previous experience in a similar situation.

Seen as a no-nonsense character with non-negotiables, something this Everton squad will have to abide by, Dyche certainly wasn’t everyone’s first pick.

Desperate for some kind of vision and plan, many Evertonians have struggled with the prospect of the former Burnley manager taking over. An appointment that feels short sighted, but necessary given our predicament.

It’s easy to label the new manager as a firefighter and relegation Houdini. On the surface, that’s exactly what he seems. Performing above expectation for long periods, at a club with a small budget and much less expectation than Everton. Dig a bit deeper and you find a multi-layered character who goes beyond a standard 4-4-2 formation. The players and fans will soon find that out.

His first major task is getting new players through the door as the transfer window nears its ends. The sale of Anthony Gordon will certainly help the club in bringing fresh faces in, albeit, in usual panic buying Everton fashion.

Regardless, it’s imperative he’s given the tools to keep the club up. We are behind him all the way.