Ex-Leicester striker Matty Fryatt says boss Brendan Rodgers "doesn’t trust his squad" so new signings are needed at the club.

The Foxes currently sit 13th in the Premier League with only one win in their last five games in all competitions.

Centre-back Wout Faes was the clubs only notable money signing in the summer.

"When you look at players' contracts - James Maddison is the player of only real value. Players are running down their contracts, there is huge talks about signings coming in," said Fryatt on the When You're Smiling podcast.

"Leicester are getting a little bit left behind in that department. I think with Brendan [Rodgers] as well I don’t think he trusts the squad.

"There are only 12-14 players that he really believes in, the others sometimes they won’t play for six months then come back in for a run of games without any real faith or belief that they are his players.

"I think Leicester need new signings to give it a new lease of life and freshen things as I do think it can become a bit stale. It is good having a settled team but at the same time, just for the fans and the team it may give everyone a lift."

