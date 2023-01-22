Should they get past sixth-tier Darvel, Aberdeen will welcome Falkirk in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

The tie will be played on, or around, the weekend of February 11/12.

Fifth-round draw: Linlithgow Rose/Raith Rovers v Motherwell, Livingston v Inverness CT/Queen's Park, Dundee United v Kilmarnock , Hamilton Academical v Hearts, Celtic v St Mirren , Cove Rangers/Ayr United v Elgin City/Drumchapel United, Darvel/Aberdeen v Falkirk , Rangers v Partick Thistle